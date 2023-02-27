Home Health Covid: Gimbe, rise in cases +3.8% but ICU admissions down -13.6% – Healthcare
Covid: Gimbe, rise in cases +3.8% but ICU admissions down -13.6%

Covid: Gimbe, rise in cases +3.8% but ICU admissions down -13.6%

In the last week there has been a slight increase in new cases of Covid-19 (29,438 against 28,347, equal to +3.8%) and a decrease in deaths (244 against 299, equal to -18.4%). On the other hand, hospitalizations with symptoms are increasing (3,331 against 3,200, equal to +4.1%), while the decline in intensive care continues (133 against 154, equal to -13.6%). This is highlighted by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 17-23 February. “After 6 consecutive weeks of decline – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – there is a slight increase in new weekly cases, which however remain largely underestimated”.

The daily administrations of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine are still falling (-25.8%), and 12.1 million people are discovered. The coverage rate for the fourth doses is 31.2% with clear regional differences: from 14% in Calabria to 44.8% in Piedmont. The coverage rate for the fifth doses, on the other hand, remains at a standstill and stands at 15.1%, also in this case with clear regional differences: from 5.2% in Campania to 28.7% in Piedmont. This was revealed by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation (week 17-23 February). As of February 24, 6.78 million people have not received even a dose of the vaccine.

