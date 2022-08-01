Home Health Covid, Gismondo: “Centaurus variant more contagious but less serious”
The more contagious but less severe Centaurus variant. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, explains this to beraking latest news Salute, after last Friday the Higher Institute of Health, in the latest Covid weekly monitoring, regarding variants of Sars-CoV-2 (sampling week 11-17 July) reported in Italy a sequence attributable to the BA.2.75 lineage.

“The news that comes to us from the countries in which the sub-variant BA.2.75 is already present say that” the so-called Centaurus, as renamed on social networks, “behaves with great contagiousness, but without an increase in pathology. Indeed, it seems less pathogenic. . It is likely that it will also spread in Italy, as happened for the previous mutants, but we can rest assured: it is the normal ‘swarm’ of variants that the virus uses to endemize, “he says.

