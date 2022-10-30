The new government course aims to archive the anti Covid measures, but at least on the masks in the hospital the doctors raise the barricades. The new executive has announced that it does not intend to renew the obligation to use masks in health facilities. In addition, we are moving towards the weekly bulletin, no longer daily and the stop of fines for no vax over 50, as well as the reintegration of unvaccinated doctors. Measures on which in the majority some leading exponents, in particular of Forza Italia, expressed caution. Others, especially the Northern League, accelerate.

In Lombardy, the councilor for welfare Letizia Moratti has called a control room composed of leading experts for tomorrow afternoon. “Professors Andrea Gori, Giuliano Rizzardini, Paolo Bonfanti, Paolo Grossi, Fausto Baldanti, Sergio Abrignani and Antonio Colaianni – writes the Welfare Department in a note – will be asked to examine the decisions regarding the use of masks in hospitals, in the RSA and in the Lombard social and health supply unit. Regional indications will be updated, also in relation to national provisions and the changed epidemiological context ”. Many of these infectious disease specialists and immunologists have already raised doubts.

“It would be better to reiterate that without vaccines we would have cried thousands and thousands of more deaths” «The farewell to the daily bulletin does not surprise me – comments Gianluigi Spata, president of the Como Medical Association – also because without more close contacts and with do-it-yourself tampons the numbers are untrue and largely underestimated. As for the reintegration of unvaccinated doctors, however, it expired at the end of the year. Of course, it would be better to reiterate that without vaccines we would have cried thousands and thousands more deaths. What upsets me the most is taking off the masks in hospitals, RSAs and clinics. The virus is still there, of course we must learn to live with it, but we must also protect the most fragile patients “. Several specialists on the front line against Covid prefer not to comment. For example Luigi Pusterla, head of infectious diseases of Sant’Anna or Valerio Rossini, pulmonologist of Valduce.

Gianluigi Spata

Riccardo Bertoletti

Doris Mascheroni



«My opinion is that it makes sense to normalize the pandemic, to get out of the emergency – says Riccardo Bertoletti, health director of Valduce – no longer need exceptional regulations, but ordinary management. On certain occasions, the less delicate ones, even in the health sector, even masks can be overcome. On the other hand, I think the reintegration of unvaccinated doctors is incorrect, thus penalizing the responsibility of all the other colleagues ».