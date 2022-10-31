The approved measures were illustrated in a press conference by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, together with the Ministers of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, of Justice Carlo Nordio and of Health Orazio Schillaci. A new Council of Ministers should be held on Friday for the appointment of deputy ministers. Deputy Ministers and Undersecretaries should take the oath on the same day.

Schillaci: “Stop vaccine obligation, changed picture and medical shortage” – “The expiry of the Covid vaccination obligation is brought forward to November 1. This is because the epidemiological picture has changed, in particular from the data we see that the impact on hospitals is limited and there is a decrease in infections and stabilization of hospital employment”, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci at a press conference after the CDM. “Added to this is the shortage of medical personnel: therefore, having these unvaccinated doctors returned to work serves to counteract the shortage and guarantee the right to health“.

“Never thought not to extend masks” – “I thank the doctors who have done their utmost against Covid and this morning I signed the ordinance extending the use of masks in health facilities not only against Covid but also for the approaching flu season. We never thought of not going to this direction, which is also shared with the prime minister “, explained Schillaci.

“Health is not an ideological theme, a scientific approach” – “Public health is not an ideological and bureaucratic problem but we must have a serene and scientific approach”, said the Minister of Health.

“We work on quarantine, discussion with experts” – Compared to the possible reduction of the quarantine, currently of 5 days, for the subjects

positive for Covid, “we are working and today we had the first scientific meetings with the Higher Institute of Health, Aifa and experts. We see the evolution of the epidemiological picture and every decision will be taken only in the interest of the patients”, said Schillaci.

“Bulletin data not classified, open to authorities” – “If there are new variants we are ready to intervene. As for the data bulletin on Covid, the data are collected every day but having a weekly estimate gives a different picture. The data are not classified and are available to the competent authorities”, concluded Schillaci.

Piantedosi: “We trust the norm is a deterrent for stop raves” – “We trust, as happens in other countries and other sectors, that the rule, once introduced, can be an element of deterrence for these events”, said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, underlining that the penalty for those who “organize “a rave ranges from 3 to 6 years. Furthermore, added the owner of the Interior Ministry, “we are very confident in the accessory sanction of the confiscation of the vehicles that are used” in the parties.

“Dl urgent because Italy vulnerable to raves” – To a close on rave parties “they were already working on it – added Piantedosi -. The requirements of necessity and urgency arise from the fact that the absence of effective legislation in our country made us particularly vulnerable, as evidenced by the news of recent years” .

Nordio: “On life imprisonment impediment accepted information Consult” – On the life imprisonment “we accepted the advice of the Council”. The Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio said this during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, explaining that “the law does not compromise the security and certainty of the sentence.” the indication given by the previous Parliament that it had proposed this modification “.

“On Cartabia heard the cry of pain magistrates” – We “welcomed the cry of pain of the prosecutors, investigating magistrates, courts of appeal and general prosecutors in asking for the postponement of the application of the Cartabia reform, which in any case goes in the right direction”, highlighted the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio.

Anm: “Government has listened to us, there will be transitional rules” – “The Minister of Justice and the entire government have fortunately listened to the indications of the associated judiciary” on “the advisability of a transitional discipline for important sectors of the recent reform of the criminal process”. The postponement of the entry into force “is in fact a necessary step in defining the transitional discipline and – a matter of no less importance – in the organizational reorganization of the judicial offices”. This is what the president of the ANM, Giuseppe Santalucia, declares in a note.