Almost two years after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid in Italy, there is good news even for the little ones, who are currently excluded from the possibility of receiving immunisation. That is, thanks to the progress of science and medical-health research, vaccination against this virus will also begin shortly for children. In fact, the authorization of Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) for the administration of the vaccine to children aged between 6 months and 4 years has arrived in recent days.