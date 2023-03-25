Home Health Covid. Helsinki: successfully tested on animals, a nasal spray that protects against infection. Also effective against recent immune-evasive variants. Now on to the clinical trials on humans
Covid. Helsinki: successfully tested on animals, a nasal spray that protects against infection. Also effective against recent immune-evasive variants. Now on to the clinical trials on humans

Covid. Helsinki: successfully tested on animals, a nasal spray that protects against infection. Also effective against recent immune-evasive variants. Now on to the clinical trials on humans

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have developed a molecule which, when administered nasally, is extremely effective in preventing the disease caused by all known variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The molecule may be a key tool in view of possible future pandemics, as it aims to prevent both transmission and spread of the virus. The molecule is now to be tested in clinical trials, after which it could be made commercially available. I STUDY.

24 MAR – In laboratory animal studies, a molecule known as TriSb92, developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki, has been confirmed to offer effective protection against coronavirus infection.

The molecule identifies a region in the coronavirus spike protein common to all current variants of the virus and inhibits its functioning.

“When administered intranasally, the TriSb92 molecule is extremely effective in preventing infection and experiments in cell cultures indicate that it also includes the newer variants, including XBB, BF7 and BQ.1.1,” explains researcher Anna R Mäkelä from Professor Kalle Saksela’s research group and first signatory of the article that presented the research results in Nature Communication.

Animal models have also shown that, unlike masks, the molecule can, when sprayed into the nose, prevent infection even after a few hours of exposure.

According to the researchers, the molecule remains fully functional at room temperature for at least 18 months, making it suitable for use as a nasal spray.

While the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is, at least for now, over, nasally administered protection can be a crucial aid in preventing the virus from spreading in the future.

“The latest variants effectively avoid the immune protection provided by both vaccines and the COVID-19 disease, and current vaccines are not effective in preventing transmission,” Mäkelä said.

In addition, the nasal spray can protect those people who do not get sufficient immunity from vaccines, such as immunocompromised individuals and the elderly, from serious illnesses.

According to the researchers, the molecule could also work against future close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 of animal origin, which are expected to be the cause of entirely new coronavirus pandemics.

“Since the region of the coronavirus spike protein affected by the TriSb92 molecule has remained almost unchanged in all viral variants that have emerged so far, it can be assumed that it is also effective against future SARS-CoV-2 variants,” confirms Mäkelä.

“Simply and cheaply produced TriSb92 could be a very important first line of defense to curb a new pandemic, pending vaccine development, production and distribution,” she adds.

According to the researchers, the sherpabody technology used is also applicable to the prevention of many other viral diseases, especially influenza and other respiratory viruses.

“The whole approach comes from a technical solution based on a protein binding platform developed in Finland, which was not originally intended for the development of an antiviral drug. It offers an opportunity for many other new initiatives based on the accurate identification of diseased cells or pathogens in patients,” Mäkelä explained.

In the next step, the molecule is to be tested in clinical trials, after which it could be made commercially available.

Article: Mäkelä, AR, Uğurlu, H., Hannula, L. et al. Intranasal trimeric sherpabody inhibits SARS-CoV-2, including recent immunoevasive Omicron subvariants. Nat Commun 14, 1637 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-37290-6

March 24, 2023
