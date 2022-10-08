Covid-19 causes symptoms of psychiatric disorders to increase by more than 10% in the twelve months following the disease. And 20% other signs such as lack of concentration and attention. Even in the case of Long Covid, the other symptoms disappear, but not depression, anxiety and insomnia. This was revealed by an all-Italian research, conducted at the University hospital of Udine for twelve months on a sample of 472 patients, demonstrating that after the coronavirus infection the typical symptoms of psychiatric disorders increase and occur after the disease, to last for a long time. at the expense of the quality of life.

A worrying fact, underlines the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoFarmacologia (Sinpf), in one of the “most difficult historical moments for Italian psychiatry, struggling with a ‘structural failure’ of many of the territorial and hospital articulations of mental health, a decline in departments mental health (from 183 to 141), a dramatic flight of medical personnel (in 2025 there will be a lack of one thousand psychiatrists and nine thousand health professionals) and resources available to a third compared to those of the other main European countries (3% instead of 10%) “. In short, for the Sinpf, “psychiatry is completely forgotten by the PNRR”. Psychiatrists reiterate the “need to set up a national mental health agency that can, 44 years after the reform, review the entire sector at 360 degrees”.

The work, entitled ‘Mental health symptoms one year after acute Covid-19 infection: Prevalence and risk factors’ and published in the Spanish journal of Psychiatry and Mental Health, was conducted between March and May 2020, with the aim of examining all patients (inpatients and outpatients) have mental health symptoms associated with Covid-19, with the related causes, for twelve months from the onset of the disease. Of the 479 patients followed, with a slight prevalence of women (52.6%), 47.2% still presented at least one symptom after one year.

“The newest and most surprising aspect of these data – explains Matteo Balestrieri, professor of psychiatry at the University of Udine, director of the psychiatric clinic of the hospital-university of the city and national co-president of the Sinpf – is that while the majority part of the symptoms (neurological, respiratory, gastrointestinal and rheumatological) had decreased compared to the onset of Covid, the psychiatric ones were significantly increased (+ 10%) as well as the lack of concentration and attention (+ 20%). who had neurological, rheumatological and gastrointestinal symptoms at follow-up, were also more likely to suffer from symptoms of psychiatric disorders one year after infection. attention in those who complained of psychiatric symptoms at the time of the onset of Covid-19 “.

An “important study – explains Claudio Mencacci, emeritus director of Psychiatry at the Fatebenefratelli-Sacco hospital in Milan and co-president of Sinpf – for at least three reasons: first of all, the most frequent psychiatric symptoms, that is, depression, anxiety and insomnia, so-called common mental disorders with an estimated lifetime global prevalence of between 25.9% and 32.6%, represent a substantial lifelong loss of health. Second, a growing body of evidence indicates that Covid-19 survivors may present with lasting cognitive impairments, possibly due to the experience of a more serious illness and pre-existing cognitive fragility. Finally, an increasing number of studies suggest that those who have had the Coronavirus infection experience poor sleep quality – highlights – and psychiatric distress in the form of persistent somatic symptoms, with implications for public health in terms of worsening quality of life”.