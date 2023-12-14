Covid, here is the new nasal vaccine

Vaccines against Covid 19 were developed in record time in the early stages of the pandemic. And they have proven effective in preventing serious forms of the disease, and thus reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Against the risk of infection, however, their usefulness was much lower than expected. To obtain a vaccine truly capable of breaking the chain of transmission of the virus, and reducing the burden of the periodic Covid 19 epidemics that we continue to see throughout the world, preparations capable of inducing a powerful immune memory directly in the tissues used by Sars-cov-2 to enter our body: mucous membranes of the nose and lungs.

