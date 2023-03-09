Â«I remind you of the “confidentiality” in the use of the document and in particular of the data contained thereinÂ». Here she is recurring phrase in the emails that, between February e March 2020accompany the “National health plan in response to a possible pandemic emergency from Covid-19″ (here the original document). What is so confidential about that 58-page document and why did then Minister Speranza want to keep it secret? Finding it out serves to understand how much the Ministry of Health, the technicians of the Cts and Lombardy know about the virus on February 20, 2020, when at 8 pm the Covid is diagnosed at the Codogno hospital Patient 1. Nell’investigation of the prosecutor of Bergamo for culpable epidemicthe contents of the Plan play a decisive role in assessing whether whoever has to decide at that moment has the knowledge and tools to do so. You have to read the cards: the information on the investigative activity, the Plan, the e-mails of the protagonists of those dramatic days and the minutes with theinterrogation Of Stefano Merlerthe mathematician of the Bruno Kessler Foundation (FbK) among the world‘s leading experts in epidemiological models, who already before Natale 2019 begins to study the diffusion of Covid in Chinese.

Devastating predictions Ã l'February 11, 2020 and in Italy the only cases of Covid sure are the two Chinese tourists traveling to Roma. Andrew Picciolidirector general of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), call Merler: «He asked me to prepare scenarios for the spread of Covid-19 in Italy and estimate the possible impact on the health system. The same day I sent him a first report. The next day I presented the results in Cts». The severity of the disease immediately appears: "The probability of developing severe symptoms (Intensive care without invasive mechanical ventilation) is 18.75%. The 5% of the almost develop symptoms severe enough to require invasive mechanical ventilation/ECMO. These patients remain in Intensive therapy for 20 days». In that context, Merler underlines how "given the high transmissibility of the virus (R0 = 2.6, from Chinese data), even by implementing interventions that greatly reduce transmissibility but do not completely eliminate the disease, the impact on the health system could be devastating". We must be ready for any form of intervention to avoid the spread of Covid in Italy. On 17 February in Cts the preliminary results of a more complex mathematical model and the implications for the Plan itself are presented Merler and the ISS experts complete the first version between February 18 and 20.

In front of Hope Arrives February 20th. At midnight and 3 minutes Modest Lives, an ISS official, unaware of what will happen in the following hours, sends some members of the Cts the “PLAN_20.02.20 DEF, as well as the slides for the minister”. At 8.37 Alberto Zangrilloat the head of Anesthesia and Resuscitation of St. Raphael Of Milanowrites to Andrea Urbani from the Ministry of Health: “Regarding the confidential document, I find it very rational and complete”. The presentation of the “National Health Plan” takes place in the afternoon in the presence of Minister Speranza. Â«I took care of providing estimates of the possible trend of the pandemic in Italy – he explains Merler to the investigators – and evaluations on the interventions to contain it». Beyond Merlerthe rapporteur is Alberto Zoli, member of the Cts and at the head of the Emergency-Urgency of the Lombardy Region. On 21 February, the Plan is used to adopt the first measures: the Red Zone takes off in Codogno.

The 3 scenarios Let's see what the Plan provides for on February 29th and then we'll explain why the date is important. Let's take the more cautious scenariothe one with R0 = 1.15and that more catastrophic con R0 = 2 (il 3 bisthen ascertained in the early days in Lombardy). «During the first year of a possible epidemic, the total number of cases varies from 672,568 to 2,973,651, while serious and critical cases from 88,167 to 586,889. In scenario 3 bis, the projection is 1,000 cases notified 38 days after the first that generated the actual epidemic (the first ascertained in Lombardy date back to around the beginning of January), with aoccupation of 75% of intensive care places after 64 days and 120% after 67. Considering, however, that many ICU beds are already occupied by patients with other pathologies, the gap (i.e. the difference between those that exist and those that are needed, ed.) would be 2,397 ICU beds after 64 days and 4,791 seats after 67. The health system would therefore have collapsed 2 months after the first imported case that generated the real epidemic.. The figure of 100,000 dead is not Merler's nor is it in the Plan. Among the measures indicated there are those defined as "extraordinary intervention (reactive, on a geographical basis)": out of the technicalities are the Red Zones.