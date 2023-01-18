Home Health Covid, how are the doses counted for those who have had the first vaccination with Johnson?
I was vaccinated with the first Johnson dose and then with two more Pfizer doses (before the latest variants). They initially documented the first Pfizer dose as a third vaccination, but during the second they informed me of the need for a change, which the ASST promptly sent me. Now, following all this and with respect to the current situation of Covid, I ask myself: I am over sixty-five, do I have to get vaccinated for the fourth or fifth dose after periods to be able to do it?

Pierluigi Lopalco answers*

A single vaccination of the Johnson vaccine is, for all intents and purposes, a primary vaccination course. It would therefore be equivalent to two doses made with the other vaccines. The second booster after vaccination with the J&J vaccine should therefore be considered equal to a fourth dose. In reality, this reasoning is decidedly secondary to the fact that, considering age and any risk factors, the level of protection decreases after a period of 4-5 months from the last recall. Therefore, if you want to strengthen the defense against the disease, especially if new variants are circulating, a further booster with an mRNA vaccine would be recommended.

*Pierluigi Lopalco is Professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Pisa

