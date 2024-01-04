Covid, how do we explain the difference in deaths detected by ISS and Istat in 2020

There are differences between the data on Covid deaths collected during 2020 through the daily flow from the Regions and autonomous Provinces and those detected by Istat through the analysis of death certificates, available for a few months. But overall the correspondence is deemed “good” by the authors of one published study in the latest issue of the National Epidemiological Bulletin.

The work is by a group of researchers from the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) and Istat, offers an assessment of the quality of death notifications attributable to Covid-19, and tries to explain the reason for the differences detected in the two counts in some moments from the first year of the pandemic.

Comparison between ISS and Istat data at national level

It is “the first time, at a national level” that “the comparison for the year 2020 is presented between the death data collected by the ISS Covid-19 surveillance and the official data on the causes of death provided annually by Istat”, yes explains in a note. The notifications reported daily by the Regions/Autonomous Provinces to the Covid-19 integrated surveillance system coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health were compared with the deaths identified through the reports of the causes of death relating to the same year 2020, published by Istat in March 2023. In the Istat data it is possible to consider both deaths whose initial cause was attributed to Covid-19 and those in which Covid-19 was only present as a contributory cause.

What the conclusions of the study say

The conclusions of the study are positive: “Although the two flows are constructed with different purposes and use different documentation and criteria for identifying the causes of death, overall the analysis carried out, although exclusively descriptive and at an aggregate level, highlights a good correspondence of the data – it is argued – The ISS surveillance system, born in an emergency situation and populated through the information provided by the Regions and autonomous Provinces, has therefore proven to be an effective and timely tool in capturing such a significant phenomenon from the point of view of the impact on public health, such as mortality attributable to Covid-19 in Italy”.

Good match

As for the divergences, the authors speak of “minimal percentage differences in the periods coinciding with the two main waves (March/April and November/December) and more accentuated in the summer period”. But, they say, “the two flows compared present a good agreement”. The greatest difference in percentage terms found in the summer months is attributable to the low number of deaths that occurred in the period, experts analyze.

What happened during the first wave

In absolute terms, then, the first wave was characterized by a greater number of deaths reported to the ISS’s Covid-19 integrated surveillance system than that reported among the ISTAT causes of death (initial cause of Covid-19). “A possible explanation – say the authors – could be that in the emergency situation the death certificates, which must be completed within 24 hours of the confirmation of death, may have been completed without having all the information necessary for the diagnosis, including the laboratory analysis. Another element to take into consideration is that in the initial stages of the pandemic it may not have been clear to doctors how to fill out death certificates. The combination of these elements may have led to an underestimation of deaths attributed to the Covid disease in the flow of the Istat survey on causes of death”.

