Covid, at what stage is the pandemic? The masks are still visible. Out of prudence or due to conditions of fragility, in public transport, in airports, in hospitals, many faces are still seen protected by the mask, both surgical and Ffp2. There’s a much more relaxed atmosphere, that’s undeniable. Thanks to vaccines, the virus has been weakened and is much less scary. For this reason, compared to the darkest phases of the pandemic in which contagion alone represented a nightmare, a fear, attention has now shifted to another fact: not the infections but the deaths. We don’t just look at the Rt index but at the mortality rate: the CFR, the case fatality rate which is calculated exclusively on the population of known cases, i.e. those diagnosed and notified. How many people die of Covid today? The latest data collected is from February 3: 0,85%.

Among confirmed cases reported up to October 2020, the CFR standardized by sex and age was overall 4.3%; 6.6% during the first epidemic phase (February-May), 1.5% in the second phase (June-September) and 2.4% among cases diagnosed in October. The high CFR that characterized the first epidemic wave is probably explained by limited diagnostic ability in this time which did not allow the identification of many asymptomatic and less serious cases.

However, on 3 January 2021 Italy was one of the countries with the highest mortality rate: 3.31%. On January 6, 2022, it was 0.45%. January 3 of this year is 0.51%. Compared to two years ago it has significantly decreased. Attention, it hasn’t reset, but it has shrunk. We continue to die of Covid, in fact, above all because the Italian population is older by birth than other populations and therefore more exposed to the virus.

The vaccine is essential

Frail patients who, despite being vaccinated, contracted severe Covid-19 and ended up in intensive care continue to enjoy the benefits of the vaccine: compared to unvaccinated patients in their same condition, they have in fact a lower risk of death by over 30%. This is the figure that emerges from a study conducted by the Italian Group for the Evaluation of Intensive Care Interventions (GiViTI), coordinated by the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research IRCCS of Milan, published in the journal Intensive Care Medicine. Over the course of a year (from June 2021 to June 2022), the study involved about a thousand patients hospitalized in 27 intensive care units. Less than a third of them were vaccinated; moreover, the vaccinated patients were older (71 years against 63 of the unvaccinated) and were more frequently affected by comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, tumors (91.2% against 65.7%). Research has shown that this condition of greater initial frailty exposes them to a higher risk of death than the unvaccinated; however, when vaccinated patients were compared with unvaccinated patients in their initial age and health conditions, the risk of death was 34% lower. «For example, in Covid patients admitted to intensive care with 50% mortality, the model used made it possible to estimate that vaccination reduces the risk of death to about 40%», explains Stefano Finazzi Head of the Mario Negri Clinical Data Science Laboratory. “The data collected by the study highlight the need for a recall strategy in the fragile population (elderly with comorbidities) who could be at risk of infection”, concludes GiViTI president Mario Tavola.

In the world

In the 28 days from January 9 to February 5, almost 10.5 million new Covid cases and over 90 thousand deaths. Compared to the previous 28 days, “dominated by a large wave of infections and deaths in the western Pacific region and in particular in China”, the cases mark a -89% and the deaths a -8%. Lo reports to the World Health Organization in the bulletin it circulates weekly. As of last February 5, since the beginning of the pandemic I am over 754 million confirmed infections and over 6.8 million deaths. The WHO once again specifies that “current trends are underestimations of the real number of infections and reinfections” from Sars-CoV-2, “as prevalence surveys show.

This is partly due to the reduction in testing and reporting delays in many countries. «The data presented may be incomplete and therefore should be interpreted with caution”, warns the Geneva agency which, in monitoring changes in epidemiological trends, has decided to make comparisons on 28-day intervals because “this helps take into account delays reporting, to smooth out weekly fluctuations in the number of infections and to provide a clearer picture of where the pandemic is accelerating or decelerating.

Infections recorded in decline

Regionally, new cases have decreased or remained stable over the past 28 days across WHO regions (-92% Western Pacific, -65% Southeast Asia, -65% -62% Europa-43% Americas, -27% Africa, -2% Eastern Mediterranean), while new deaths increased in three regions (+45% Eastern Mediterranean, +21% Africa, +14% Americas) and decreased or remained stable in the other three (-61% Southeast Asia, -38% Europe, -3% Western Pacific). For Italy, again in the last 28 days, WHO reports a 66% drop in infections and 40% in deaths.

Where infections and deaths are highest

In the last 28 days the highest number of new Covid cases has been reported by Chinese (3.485.265, -96%), Japan (2.429.215, -42%), United States (1.328.654, -27%), Republic of Korea (736.811, -59%) e Brazil (389,444, -59%), while for deaths reported in the head There are Chinese (40.812, -11%), Usa (15.294, +40%), Japan (9.874, +28%), United Kingdom (2.671, -32%) e Brazil (2.566, -37%).

Zooming in on the European regionthe WHO report indicates in the last 28 days over 1.2 million infections and 13,652 deaths. Three countries have seen increases of 20% or more in new cases (Kosovo +131%, Georgia +65% e Montenegro +38%). The highest number of new infections was reported by Germania (300.876, 361,8/100mila, -59%), Italia (187.023, 313,6/100mila, -66%) e Russian Federation (169,762, 116.3/100 thousand, +5%), while in the lead for new deaths there is United Kingdom (2.671, 3,9/100mila, -32%), Italia (1.740, 2,9/100mila, -40%) e France (1.522, 2,3/100mila, -51%).

Is the Kraken variant more dangerous?

There is no evidence that the latest variant of the coronavirus is more insidious while its mutations may be. Instead, it is known that vaccines protect against this new strain (new compared to the virus originating in Wuhan). “Our work confirms the Omicron variant as the dominant variant in the world, while ‘Kraken’ grows slower than other Omicron subvariants and it has many mutations that can worry the immune system, but not so important as to worry it. So the vaccines largely cover XBB.1.5 or Kraken, in fact there are no differences at the epitope level with the other subvariants “, explains Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, comments lo Italian study on XBB.1.5 or Kraken in which he participated together with Fabio Scarpa of the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Sassari. “Therefore calmness, but monitoring – Ciccozzi recommends – because even if the symptoms are mild, it can cause problems for frail people and elderly people without vaccination coverage”.