Compared to the hundreds of thousands of doses purchased by our country, home prescriptions of oral antivirals against Covid-19 mark time. The responsibility is now being attributed to bureaucracy, now to family doctors, but there is little question about how much these products could actually make a difference.

Let’s take, for example, molnupiravir (Lagevrio), the first antiviral by mouth authorized in the United States and in the United Kingdom against Covid-19, which in Italy received the green light from Aifa without waiting (as has happened in other cases, unfortunately) authorization from the European agency.