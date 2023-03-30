New indications from the WHO expert group for vaccinations which divided the population into three groups: high, medium and low risk. The high priority group includes older adults; young adults with significant comorbidities; people with immunocompromised conditions; pregnant women and frontline health workers. For all the others, the decision for a new booster must be evaluated on the basis of the epidemiology of the individual countries. THE DOCUMENT.

From 20 to 23 March, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Immunization Experts (SAGE) met and reviewed the road map for Covid vaccinations.

The priority of protecting populations at greater risk of death and serious illnesses from SARS-CoV-2 infection and that of keeping the guard up with suitable measures to guarantee the stability of health systems has been confirmed.

WHO experts have reassessed the cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination for people at low risk, i.e. healthy children and adolescents, compared to other health interventions and made a set of recommendations on additional booster doses and timing of recalls.

“We have mainly reflected on the fact that a large part of the population is vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19, or both, but this does not mean that it remains important to vaccinate with additional boosters those who are still at risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions,” said SAGE President Dr Hanna Nohynek.

“Countries – he added – should then consider their specific context to decide whether to continue vaccinating low-risk groups, such as healthy children and adolescents, without compromising routine vaccinations that are crucial for the health and well-being of this age group.

The WHO road map outlines three priority use groups for COVID-19 vaccination: high, medium and low. These priority groups are based primarily on risk of serious illness and death and consider vaccine performance, cost-effectiveness, programmatic factors, and community acceptance.

For these groups, the experts have suggested a differentiated approach to providing primary series and booster doses.

The high priority group includes the elderly; young adults with significant comorbidities (eg, diabetes and heart disease); people with immunocompromised conditions (e.g., people living with HIV and transplant recipients), including children 6 months of age and older; pregnant people and frontline healthcare workers.

For the high priority group, SAGE recommends an additional booster 6 to 12 months after the last dose, with the time frame depending on factors such as age and immunocompromised condition.

However, all COVID-19 vaccine recommendations are time-limited and apply only to the current epidemiological scenario, so boosters, experts warn, should not be scheduled as a permanent annual booster.

The medium priority group includes healthy adults – usually under the age of 50-60 – without comorbidities and children and adolescents with comorbidities.

WHO is again recommending the primary series and the first booster doses for the medium priority group. WHO stresses that although further boosters are safe for this group as well, they are not advised given the relatively low public health returns.

The low priority group includes healthy children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years. Primary and booster doses are safe and effective in children and adolescents. However, considering the low disease burden, WHO urges countries considering vaccination of this age group to base their decisions on contextual factors, such as disease burden, cost-effectiveness and other health or program priorities and opportunity costs.

WHO notes in this regard that the public health impact of vaccinating healthy children and adolescents is relatively much smaller than the established benefits of traditional essential vaccines for children – such as conjugate vaccines against rotavirus, measles and pneumococcus – or a comparison with the impact that Covid vaccines have for high and medium priority groups.

While children with immunocompromised and comorbid conditions face a higher risk of severe COVID-19, therefore they are included in the high and medium priority groups, respectively.

Although low overall, the burden of severe COVID-19 in children younger than 6 months is still higher than in children aged 6 months to 5 years. Vaccinating pregnant women – even with an additional dose if it has been more than 6 months since the last dose – protects both them and the fetus, while helping to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization of newborns from COVID-19.

Countries that already have a policy in place for additional recalls should assess evolving needs based on national disease burden, cost-effectiveness, and opportunity costs.

