How to safely leave for the next school year? While it is true that schools are spending a lot on surface disinfection activities, it is equally true that instead there is limited consideration of the scientific evidence that requires investments to improve air quality. Interventions that would allow you to face the next school year without resorting to the use of masks.

School and danger of contagions: here are the rules for returning to class safely by Irma D’Aria 07 January 2022



This is one of the results that emerged from the research carried out by the Gimbe foundation in collaboration with the national association of public managers and high professionalism of the school (NPC) which involved 312 educational institutions. The survey also reveals difficulties in tracing activities: in one case out of three ASL delays in activating the procedures for which they are responsible. 76.2% of the respondents declared that they received surgical masks in quantities greater than necessary.

The Gimbe Foundation in October 2021 published the report “Covid-19 safety in schools: from scientific evidence to the real world“, summarizing the scientific evidence published up to August 2021 which, on the one hand, shows that there is no zero risk of contagion, on the other hand, suggest that it is possible to minimize it using a multifactorial approach by integrating individual and environmental prevention interventions: from vaccines to periodic screening, from masks to distancing, from quarantine management to temperature measurement, from disinfection of hands and surfaces to aeration and ventilation of the premises.

Covid and schools, mixed teaching worries principals and psychologists: what children risk by Irma D’Aria January 10, 2022



“Considering the unavailability of systematic data on the real level of implementation of the main containment measures of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italian schools, we have launched a survey to have objective data”, he declares Nino CartabellottaPresident of the GIMBE Foundation.

“We considered it fundamental – he explains Antonello GiannelliPresident of ANP (National Association of Public Managers and High School Professionals) – to collaborate with the GIMBE Foundation to develop and promote the survey that was sent to over 6,000 school managers of all levels, also to be able to formulate concrete and realistic proposals in view of the start of the next school year “.

How the research was done

Taking into account the ANP index, made up of 6,002 school managers, a representative sample of 361 respondents was calculated, with a margin of error of +/- 5%. 438 executives registered for the survey, of which 126 were excluded from the analysis because they did not answer any questions. The total number of respondents included in the analysis is 312, which corresponds to a margin of error of +/- 5.4%. The survey, carried out with the SurveyGIZMO software, was compiled in the period 5 May-1 June 2022.

Results

The managers of 312 educational institutions responded to the survey which may have schools of different grades for a total of 649 schools divided into childhood (163), primary (183), lower secondary (186), upper secondary (111), Provincial centers for adult education (6) representative of all the Italian regions.

What was investigated: vaccinations

46.8% carried out information activities on the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign aimed at pupils and parents, 21.5% involved exclusively pupils. Only less than a third of schools (31.7%) did not carry out any further promotion of the pupil vaccination campaign compared to that of the Ministry of Education. The ASLs carried out vaccinations in school premises only in 11.9% of cases and 45.1% of the managers of the schools where it was not carried out does not consider this initiative applicable to increase vaccination coverage probably – comments Giannelli – “because the current legislation does not facilitate such experiences “..

Testing

20.3% of schools participated in the “sentinel schools” testing campaign for primary and lower secondary schools (table 7), while 12 school institutions (5.9%) declare that, despite having been selected and having given its availability, the campaign was never launched by the competent bodies.

Tracking and quarantines

The classes were subjected to tracing and the quarantine measures were issued in compliance with the deadlines set by the legislation in about two thirds of cases (63.3%). Failure to comply with the deadlines was attributable only in 4.5% to a delay by the school in reporting to the ASL, while in 32.2% of cases the delay concerned the activation of the procedures under the responsibility of the ASL (table 8 ). “This data – notes Cartabellotta – confirms how much the shortage of health personnel in the epidemiological services of the ASL continues to represent an unsolved problem”.

Body temperature measurement

As many as 96.5% of schools have purchased devices (digital thermometers and / or thermoscanners) for detecting body temperature (table 9), but the temperature measurement for pupils entering the school in 39.7% of cases is it was delegated to families and in 31.6% it was not carried out (table 10). “A figure – comments Giannelli – which attests to the lack of dedicated staff in schools to implement these measures”.

Masks. In 83% of cases the Commissioner Structure promptly guaranteed the supply of the masks with respect to the entry into force of the relative regulations, but 76.2% of the respondents received more than necessary. In 88.4% of cases, schools believe they have purchased an adequate quantity of FFP2 masks for self-monitoring classes. In the hypotheses foreseen by the DL 5/2022 the FFP2 were worn by all the pupils and for the entire duration foreseen in almost all cases (97.4%).

Spacing

In two thirds of the schools (66.6%) in the classroom it was possible to maintain the distance of at least 1 meter between the pupils, while due to classroom-dependent structural limitations in 6.4% it was not possible and in 27% it was possible , but not in all classes. The structural or organizational changes implemented to fulfill the distancing obligations largely involved the reconversion of common spaces, to a lesser extent, the use of courtyard areas and extra-curricular structures; other changes that mainly concerned structural interventions and / or rescheduling of school hours. In 82 cases, no changes were implemented.

Hand hygiene

The interventions to ensure proper hand sanitation by school staff and pupils have been implemented in an optimal way: availability of dispensers in the appropriate spaces (98.7%), standardized procedures (92.9%), training interventions for school staff and pupils (91.6%).

Surface hygiene

To ensure the sanitation of the surfaces only in 39.9% of cases was new staff used (hiring or outsourcing); the purchase of specific equipment and products according to the school’s indications (98.4%) and the use of standardized procedures (96.5%) have in fact been implemented almost everywhere according to the ministerial indications that have finalized the use of resources. Surface sanitization with liquid detergents and / or sanitizers continued to be carried out in 89.7% of cases “despite scientific knowledge – comments Cartabellotta – have definitively confirmed since spring 2021 that SARS-CoV-2 is almost transmitted exclusively by air “.

Ventilation and ventilation of the premises

To improve ventilation and aeration of the premises, we relied mainly on the “open windows” protocol (no. 285), to a lesser extent on air purification and filtration equipment (no. 84) and only in 9 cases were installed controlled mechanical ventilation systems. In 46% of cases, no information was received, from the Ministry or the ASL, on the prevalent transmission of the virus by aerosol and on devices or systems for the ventilation of school environments. Only in 14.8% of cases did the information concern both issues. “The absence of structural interventions capable of guaranteeing adequate ventilation and aeration of the premises – comments Giannelli – is the real Achilles heel, in the absence of which the next school year can hardly be faced without resorting to the use of masks. “.

Why don’t we look at the scientific evidence?

In this sense, continues Cartabellotta “the limited awareness of scientific evidence leads to allocating too much public money for surface disinfection activities, without allocating adequate investments to improve air quality, for which we continue to rely mainly on the protocol” Open windows””

Funds DL 265/2021. In 83.2% of cases, schools used the funds of the Ministry of Education decree 265/2021 to ensure the safe start of the 2021/2022 school year.

Many critical issues in the choices

“The results of the survey – concluded Cartabellotta and Giannelli – return an objective picture of the measures implemented to increase COVID-19 safety in schools, revealing various critical issues that, hopefully, should be resolved before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Moreover, unlike last school year, some prevention interventions are “blunt.” First of all, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the infection turned out to be lower in the 5-11 year group than in the older age groups and coverage current (with two doses) has stopped at around 35% with significant regional differences, while the third dose has not yet been authorized by EMA; secondly, with such a contagious variant as Omicron 5 the tracking activities are of limited usefulness ; finally, less than 1% of infections result from contact with infected surfaces. Consequently, to limit viral circulation in schools it is a priority to improve air quality to avoid relying once again on the mere paired “open windows” protocol and FFP2 masks. An aspect reaffirmed by WHO Europe which has recently defined the 5 “stabilizers of the pandemic” for the next autumn-winter season, one of which is “ventilating public and crowded spaces (such as schools, offices and public transport)” “.