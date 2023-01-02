If you experience rather heavy symptoms following Covid, here’s what you need to do to find immediate relief.

Obviously the pandemic is not over yet and with all the variants in circulation it is good to know what to do in case of rather severe symptoms.

It has now been almost three years since the beginning of the pandemic due to Coronavirus but we still can’t say we’re out of danger. In fact, in recent months, despite the fact that the number of infections is decreasing, many have been discovered new variants and some of these even able to “surpass” the vaccine.

For this reason, first of all, it is good to promptly diagnose the infection and secondly to know what are the therapies to follow in cases of more severe symptoms. So here’s what the experts’ advice is on the matter.

Covid symptoms, what to do if they are more serious than usual

According to experts it is obviously essential to focus on monoclonal antibodiesespecially in the case of frail and immunocompromised patients, in order to have an immediate response if you come into contact with Covid-19. In fact, the most recent studies continue to demonstrate efficacy against the disease and asignificant reduction in the risk of hospitalisation due to severe forms of the pathology.

Nothing under such circumstances, as pointed out by the professor Sergio Caputoresponsible for the trials of the infectious diseases department of the Foggia polyclinic, it is important to intervene promptly especially in the case of patients who already have other pathologies or who are immunocompromised due to transplants or dialysis but also in the case of patients over 80 (who usually have several disease in progress).

According to the professor these categories of patients have a rather variable vaccine response and reduced coverage over timebut using monoclonal antibodies within five days of the onset of the very first symptoms of the coronavirus can reduce the most severe symptoms.

Indeed monoclonal antibodies they play a vital role in blocking the entry of the virus in the cells also favoring the patient’s immune response – a particularly desirable response in the case of fragile patients such as those mentioned above. We must therefore pay close attention to the symptoms and treat the patient promptly with the most suitable path, whether it is that of antibodies or even the most effective antiviral drugs.