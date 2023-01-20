Home Health Covid, if many get vaccinated, even the undecided will do it
Health

Covid, if many get vaccinated, even the undecided will do it

by admin
Covid, if many get vaccinated, even the undecided will do it

You vaccinate yourself that I do too. We could thus summarize, with this slightly simplistic slogan, the conclusions reached by a team of US researchers after conducting one of the largest social science studies ever carried out.

Scientists wanted to understand people’s behavior towards the Covid-19 disease and vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 and, after analyzing more than 2 million surveys from 67 different countries, they believe they can say that people are more willing to get vaccinated for Covid-19 when told how many other people in their community have had it or are in favor of it.

See also  Influenza, after the peak the alarm returns in the Fermo area. And for Covid, the do-it-yourself swab race starts

You may also like

How to detoxify the body, only in this...

Breast cancer, discovered the new mechanism by which...

If you have high cholesterol you absolutely must...

boom of infections from hairdressers in Spain. How...

HIV, hopes dashed: the vaccine candidate does not...

Is eating 100 grams of dark chocolate good...

Vaccine and healing the best protection against Covid:...

Looking at the phone as soon as you...

What is kuzu, who is it good for...

Dad gives lung to son, first living transplant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy