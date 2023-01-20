You vaccinate yourself that I do too. We could thus summarize, with this slightly simplistic slogan, the conclusions reached by a team of US researchers after conducting one of the largest social science studies ever carried out.
Scientists wanted to understand people’s behavior towards the Covid-19 disease and vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 and, after analyzing more than 2 million surveys from 67 different countries, they believe they can say that people are more willing to get vaccinated for Covid-19 when told how many other people in their community have had it or are in favor of it.
See also Influenza, after the peak the alarm returns in the Fermo area. And for Covid, the do-it-yourself swab race starts