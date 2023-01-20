You vaccinate yourself that I do too. We could thus summarize, with this slightly simplistic slogan, the conclusions reached by a team of US researchers after conducting one of the largest social science studies ever carried out.

Scientists wanted to understand people’s behavior towards the Covid-19 disease and vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 and, after analyzing more than 2 million surveys from 67 different countries, they believe they can say that people are more willing to get vaccinated for Covid-19 when told how many other people in their community have had it or are in favor of it.