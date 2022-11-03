General practitioners, private specialists, medical guards affiliated with the ASL and operating in clinics affiliated with the SSR, dentists with independent practices. In addition, doctors, nurses and operators employed in Rsa and in some clinics specialized in diagnostics without the need for hospitalization for patients. In short, in Campania the vast audience of no vax doctors does not work in public hospitals. Less than 0.3% of the members, specifies the president of the Naples Medical Association Bruno Zuccarelli who since yesterday signed the cancellation of the suspension from the service for unvaccinated white coats. “These are national laws and we apply them,” she said. But the Region continues the hard line, moreover already announced by the governor Vincenzo De Luca who, no later than 48 hours ago, had branded as “very serious and disrespectful of doctors and patients” the rule passed by the government which effectively abolishes the obligation to vaccinate (against Covid) for doctors and health workers.

The question immediately seemed very divisive and was not liked even by the presidents of the Northern Region (such as the Veneto Luca Zaia) but the legal approach was different. This is why yesterday, after bringing together his legislative collaborators, De Luca decided not to completely disregard the national provision (as the Puglia Region did) but to delegate the application of the rule to health and hospital companies national: therefore the no vax doctors will be reinstated in service (as foreseen by the government decree) but they will not be able to operate in the ward (and this relates to the organizational model of the companies). “A directive was sent to the general managers of ASL and hospitals – clarified the Campania Region – with which it is obligatory to define the use of health personnel not vaccinated against the Sars-Covid-19 virus, in conjunction with the willing to reintegrate into service, protecting the health of vaccinated patients and operators. The necessary actions will therefore be put in place to counter any hypothesis of contagion, avoiding direct contact of unvaccinated staff with patients “. However, the issue remains far from peaceful in terms of litigation since some regional administrative courts have accepted the appeals of no vax doctors suspended from service or “demoted” because, not being vaccinated, they had been assigned to other functions. As for the Puglia Region, which has announced that it will not comply with the government decree, the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato has already announced that the decision of the Emiliano junta will be challenged. In short, space for stamped papers.

On one point, trade unions, operators and orders seem to agree: the reintegration into service of the (few) no vax doctors employed in public structures will not have any impact on the now chronic shortage of personnel in the wards. “As of October 31st – notes Fnomceo – 4004 doctors and dentists were suspended, that is 0.85% of the 473,592 members. Of these, 3543 doctors (0.82% of the total 434577), 461 dentists and 325 double members, who, for the vast majority, work as dentists. Going however to see the age of the suspended, just under half, and precisely 47% of the 3543 doctors, that is to say 1665 – Fnomceo affirms – are over 68 years old and for this reason they are out of the National Health Service “. Of the remaining 1878, the perception is that most are self-employed. The data reflect the situation in Campania: the audience of medical no vax is made up of about 400 doctors (half of whom in Naples, 80 in Salerno, 20 in Caserta), to which are added 500 nurses (246 only in Naples), as many physiotherapists, laboratory technicians, speech therapists, radiology technicians and the other white coats enrolled in the 19 health professions registers without counting some hundreds of other obstetricians, psychologists, pharmacists, biologists, veterinarians, food technicians who all report to their respective Orders . But the shortage of white coats, in particular specialists (emergency surgeons and anesthetists-resuscitators in particular) in Campania remains very high. For Campania, the balance between new specialists and doctors leaving the SSR by 2025 is negative by 1090 units. The main shortcomings concern emergency / urgency with 800 doctors, pediatrics with 278, general surgery with 129, internal medicine with 119, orthopedics with 98, cardiology with 69 and anesthesia with 43 doctors. Even in Campania, the need declared by the Region is greater than the real needs up to 2025 in almost all specialties, so much so that it seems unjustified especially in some branches such as anesthesia and resuscitation (estimated surplus of 321 doctors by 2025), general surgery (+ 138), geriatrics (+242), physiatry (+129), oncology (+132), radiodiagnostics (+288), radiotherapy (+165). Despite both the region that finances more additional contracts in Italy (105), this effort appears at least useless for the purpose of making up for the deficit of specialists in the sectors most suffering. But what is most worrying is the index of the turn-over of doctors which in Campania is completely insufficient to cover operational needs. According to Agenas, in order to calculate the turnover rate, the number of hires was compared to that of those who left for each year: this coefficient, if greater than 100, indicates that there is an expansion of resources; on the contrary, if less than 100, there is a reduction in the workforce. Well: the numbers of Campania are 69 for the turnover of doctors and 57 for that of nurses.

But GPs are also in short supply. In Naples alone, more than 120 general practitioners are missing, more than 400 throughout the region according to official data, an even more serious shortage in the peripheral and more disadvantaged areas. The Region has run for cover and has raised the number of grants for the training of Mmg (a three-year period is needed for training): 140 in 2019; 111 in 2020; 319 in 2021.