Children, as we know, often surprise and, sometimes, things you don’t expect happen with them. One of these was recently reported by Matthew Solomon and contributors to various US universities and research centers on PNAS, the journal of the United States Academicians of Sciences.

Covid, infection and disease among adults with and without children

These authors compared SARS-CoV-2 infection and the course of Covid-19 disease in a few million American adults living with or otherwise exposed to frequent contact with children, versus infection and disease in other adults with no or only occasional contact. with children (for simplicity we will say here a comparison between adults with and without children).