(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 30 JUL – In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,364 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 registered today.



211 positivity was detected by the 2,135 molecular swabs, and 1,153 by the 5,390 rapid antigenic tests carried out. This is specified by the regional bulletin on Covid today, Saturday 30 July. In addition, there are 5 deaths, according to the following territorial subdivision: 4 in Trieste and 1 in Udine. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care; 291 positive patients hospitalized in other wards.



In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region is equal to 878.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia have totaled 452,550, while deaths have risen to 5,253. (HANDLE).

