Over 280,000 administrations were performed between October and November, with peaks exceeding 7,000 vaccines in a single day. In the last two months, the number of pharmacies that have joined the immunization campaign has also increased, with 80 new principals, bringing the number of pharmacies actively participating in the Covid vaccination campaign to 704. Mandelli (Fofi): “The role of pharmacists is confirmed to be very important”.

06 DIC –

The number of Lombard citizens who choose to be vaccinated by their trusted pharmacist continues to grow: to date, anti-Covid vaccinations carried out in community pharmacies in Lombardy are close to one million (917,365). Beyond 280.000 administrations were performed between October and November, with peaks above 7,000 vaccines in just one day. In the last two months, the number of pharmacies that have joined the immunization campaign has also increased, with 80 new principals, leading to 704 the number of pharmacies actively participating in the Covid vaccination campaign.

“The role of pharmacists is confirmed to be very important in increasing adherence to the anti-Covid vaccination and in protecting the elderly and frail subjects from serious illness“, he claims Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders of Lombardy and president of Italian pharmacists (Fofi). The capillarity of the pharmacies, easily accessible to all citizens, the competence and availability of local colleagues and the relationship of trust with the communities represent an added value, as evidenced by the response of Lombard citizens who increasingly choose to rely on the pharmacist to get vaccinated and, more generally, to meet their health and prevention needs”.

“I thank all the pharmacists for the commitment they continue to dedicate to the anti-Covid vaccination – as well as to the anti-flu campaign – and I invite citizens, especially the frail and those over sixty, to get vaccinated with the fourth dose”Mandelli concludes.

06 December 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

