Home Health Covid. In Lombardy 1 million doses of Covid vaccines administered by pharmacists
Health

Covid. In Lombardy 1 million doses of Covid vaccines administered by pharmacists

by admin
Covid. In Lombardy 1 million doses of Covid vaccines administered by pharmacists

Over 280,000 administrations were performed between October and November, with peaks exceeding 7,000 vaccines in a single day. In the last two months, the number of pharmacies that have joined the immunization campaign has also increased, with 80 new principals, bringing the number of pharmacies actively participating in the Covid vaccination campaign to 704. Mandelli (Fofi): “The role of pharmacists is confirmed to be very important”.

06 DIC

The number of Lombard citizens who choose to be vaccinated by their trusted pharmacist continues to grow: to date, anti-Covid vaccinations carried out in community pharmacies in Lombardy are close to one million (917,365). Beyond 280.000 administrations were performed between October and November, with peaks above 7,000 vaccines in just one day. In the last two months, the number of pharmacies that have joined the immunization campaign has also increased, with 80 new principals, leading to 704 the number of pharmacies actively participating in the Covid vaccination campaign.

“The role of pharmacists is confirmed to be very important in increasing adherence to the anti-Covid vaccination and in protecting the elderly and frail subjects from serious illness“, he claims Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders of Lombardy and president of Italian pharmacists (Fofi). The capillarity of the pharmacies, easily accessible to all citizens, the competence and availability of local colleagues and the relationship of trust with the communities represent an added value, as evidenced by the response of Lombard citizens who increasingly choose to rely on the pharmacist to get vaccinated and, more generally, to meet their health and prevention needs”.

See also  have we all been guinea pigs in the experiments? - breaking latest news

“I thank all the pharmacists for the commitment they continue to dedicate to the anti-Covid vaccination – as well as to the anti-flu campaign – and I invite citizens, especially the frail and those over sixty, to get vaccinated with the fourth dose”Mandelli concludes.

06 December 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Regions and Asl

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Walking to stay fit, all the (useful) tips...

Stiff person syndrome, what is the disease Celine...

Breast cancer, new drug could reduce risk of...

Caltanissetta, centers for autism and Alzheimer’s activated in...

Cholesterol, the first sign that reveals when it’s...

Dictionary of narrative medicine, there is also room...

“I have rare pain, skip tour”

Cholesterol, the first sign that reveals when it’s...

The safety of vaccines against Covid-19 is very...

Walk, how many steps to take to lose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy