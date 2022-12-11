The city of New York has asked citizens to wear an anti-Covid mask in every situation, always indoors and even if they are widely vaccinated. And Los Angeles is preparing to do the same, should the situation worsen further. The Department of hygiene and health of the Big Apple has published a notice inviting maximum attention, in light of the vertical increase in cases of Covid and flu recorded in recent weeks. The infections have tripled with almost four thousand cases a day. Those who have tested positive for the virus must wear a mask all the time, even outdoors.

Last September, on the other hand, President Biden himself was recalled by the experts after announcing: “The pandemic in the United States is over”.

Furthermore, people over 65, those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system are invited to keep away from indoor gatherings and to ask nearby people to wear a mask. New York, invaded by millions of tourists attracted by the Christmas atmosphere, could fall back into the gloomy climate of a year ago, when the pandemic still represented a social alarm.

“The holiday season – explained Ashwin Vasa, health commissioner of the city of New York – increases gatherings. Cases of respiratory tract infections have multiplied in an unusual way”. The restrictions are again meeting with controversial reactions, just like a year ago when many protested. A case also concerns the school: the public college in Nassau, Long Island, on Friday announced the obligation for students to return to wearing protection for internal lessons, but municipal representatives opposed and blocked the measure.

Federal Health Centers director Rochelle Walensky said flu hospitalizations had reached their highest peak in a decade. “We recommend – she added – to wear protection on the train, bus and subway, especially for those who are immunosuppressed or at risk of serious illnesses”.

In California, the county of Los Angeles has begun to invite the wearing of the mask, after the latest data indicated a worrying increase in infections. If ten percent of hospital beds are filled with Covid-related cases, then the use of the mask will become mandatory.

