Covid, in severe cases after hospitalization the risk of arrhythmias increases. I study

Public perception of the importance of vaccines for children has declined during the pandemic da covid in 52 out of 55 countries examined and in some up to 44 percentage points. It reveals a Unicef ​​report entitled “The state of the world ‘s children 2023: for every child, vaccinations”

Health workers during a vaccination campaign at Maram camp for internally displaced people, Idlib countryside, Syria, 08 March 2023. The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that a house-to-house 10-day cholera vaccination campaign was launched in earthquake-hit areas of northwest Syria in coordination with the United Nations Childrenâ€™s Fund (UNICEF) and health authorities in the region, with an aim of giving 1.7 million doses of cholera vaccine to protect Syrians above one year of age, especially those living in the areas most severely impacted by the earthquake. The White Helmets group, the Syrian Civil Defense operating in the area, said on 28 February that the number of cholera deaths in northwestern Syria has risen to 22, with 568 cases of infection, noting that the earthquake on 06 February caused significant damage to infrastructure, water and sewage lines, increasing the risk of a disease outbreak. EPA/YAHYA NEMAH”/>