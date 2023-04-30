Covid, in severe cases after hospitalization the risk of arrhythmias increases. I study

The research, conducted by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, examined data from the Swedish register of intensive care units to identify all patients treated with mechanical ventilation and discharged between March 2020 and June 2021. In subjects who required assisted ventilation, a 16-fold increased risk of ventricular tachycardia was observed
Those who have had Covid in severe form, with hospitalization that required the use of mechanical ventilation, have a 16 times higher risk of developing ventricular tachycardia in the first six months after hospitalization than the same age who have not had the severe form. This is stated by research conducted by Marcus Stahlberg of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and presented at Ehra 2023, the annual congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association which is part of the European Society of Cardiology.
The research examined data from the Swedish Intensive Care Unit Registry to identify all Covid patients treated with mechanical ventilation and discharged from an intensive care unit between March 2020 and June 2021. 3,023 patients were considered. with severe Covid who received mechanical ventilation and 28,463 individuals from the general population who had not been in a ventilated ward. The average age of those involved was 62 years. Monitoring continued for nine months after discharge. In subjects with severe Covid and the need for assisted ventilation, there was a 16-fold increase in the risk of ventricular tachycardia, 13-fold of atrial fibrillation, 14-fold of other tachyarrhythmias and 9-fold of bradycardia / pacemaker implantation.
Those at risk
Patients with Covid who require mechanical ventilation often have other pathological conditions, and the appearance of a heart rhythm disorder can lead to worsening health, according to the researchers. It is therefore useful to consult a doctor to understand if palpitations or irregular heartbeats have occurred after discharge from the hospital and to be evaluated for possible arrhythmias. For the researchers, the actual probability of developing ventricular tachycardia or other arrhythmias after having severe Covid is low for the individual patient, but much higher than for those who have not had the severe infection.