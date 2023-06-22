Home » Covid, in the acute phase the HIV test can give a false positive result – breaking latest news
Health

Covid, in the acute phase the HIV test can give a false positive result – breaking latest news

by admin
Covid, in the acute phase the HIV test can give a false positive result – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

An American study has shown a correlation between Sars-CoV-2 infection and an increase in false positivity to the AIDS virus

Is it possible to test falsely positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), the AIDS virus, during acute Sars-CoV-2 infection? The answer is demonstrated by a study published in the scientific journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Some cases of Covid are associated with co-infections, which have occasionally turned out to be false positives. In the Wayne State University (Michigan) study, Sars-CoV-2 and HIV positive subjects were analyzed and the authors found a correlation between Covid and an increase in false positives for the AIDS virus. Sars-CoV-2 positive patients have a significantly higher probability of having a false positive HIV test than Sars-CoV-2 negative ones, according to the conclusions of the work (probability increased by about 3 times). The investigation was launched because some doctors noticed a surge in false positive HIV tests just as the Covid epidemic was starting its run. A retrospective review of medical records confirmed the suspicion that the two trends were related.

Survey numbers

The study was conducted from March 2020 to January 2022 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. About 32,000 patients were selected for coronavirus testing and a fourth-generation HIV test (combined tests that look for anti-HIV antibodies and parts of viruses, such as the p24 antigen). Overall, 335 people tested positive for HIV. Among those with Covid, nearly half of positive HIV screenings (47%) turned out to be false. Instead, only 23% of positive screenings among people without Covid result false. The disparity was not explained by any individual variable (sex, age), nor by pregnancy or vaccination status against Covid.

See also  Unscripted player movie eggs, surprise guest appearances, and video game terriers: Have you found Chris Ivan, Hugh Jackman, and Dwayne Johnson? #Fortress Hero(164382)-Cool3c

Possible explanations

According to the authors of the study, the response to Sars-CoV-2 infection could lead to the production of a peptide or protein that mimics the p24 protein (antigen of the HIV virus): this could be the cause of false HIV positives. Immunoassays that rely on the detection of antibodies (Ab) or antigens (Ag) – explain the authors – are subject to a series of interferences that can lead to false negative or false positive results. Therefore, in the case of HIV positivity (especially if the patient has recently been positive for Covid) it is essential to confirm the result of the test with other tests. The results of the study are very clear, but the correlation between Covid and the increase in false positives for the AIDS virus probably arises from questions relating to laboratory analyzes – explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital and associate professor of Hygiene at the University of Milan -. Relationships between HIV infections and Sars-CoV-2 have been hypothesized, for example that HIV-positive patients treated with antiretroviral therapy are more protected from severe forms of Covid, but no conclusive data has been reached. However, we know that different viruses can have small parts in common.

Previous studies

Already during the Sars epidemic, in 2003, a study had shown that the viral proteins of HIV and Sars-CoV-1 share some sequences. Not only. More recent work indicates that four parts of the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein (short segments of 6-8 amino acids) have similarities to some HIV proteins, suggesting a potential cross-reactivity between the antigens of the two viruses. The authors considered the relationship between Sars-Cov-2 and HIV to be casual and non-specific.

See also  In Photos: Rare New Tau Herculids Meteor Shower | 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann | The Epoch Times

June 22, 2023 (change June 22, 2023 | 08:11)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Von der Leyen: “Russian oligarchs money for reconstruction,...

Shampoo is actually a ‘killer’: when you discover...

Guaranteed chaos, Forza Italia sends under the Government:...

Missing girl in Florence, there is the turning...

Neo Suspect, ABCDE Method Can Save Your Life:...

The most beautiful bridal hairstyles for summer

Few people know why you should avoid eating...

AstraZeneca Symposium at Capital Congress 23: First Sustainability...

Clochard killed in Pomigliano, two sixteen year olds...

Health First: Occupational safety with respiratory protection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy