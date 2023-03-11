The weekly bulletin of the Ministry has been published: “The weekly positivity rate stable at 5% as seven days before. The number of swabs is increasing: in the last 7 days 477,908 were made compared to 533,212 (-10.4%).

In the last 7 days (March 3-9) 23,988 new cases of Covid and 216 deaths were recorded in Italy with a positivity rate of 5%.

These are the data relating to the last week made public today by the Ministry of Health. Compared to 7 days before, the cases rose: there were 2,696 fewer (-10.1%). Deaths fell to 216 (-5.3%) for a total of 188,538 since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate stable at 5% as seven days before. The number of swabs is increasing: in the last 7 days 477,908 were made compared to 533,212 (-10.4%).

Hospitalizations in non-critical areas are down: on 8 March there were 2,962 patients against 3,297 of 7 days earlier (-10.2%). Patients in intensive care are down (-24%) and as of 8 March there are 104 compared to 137 the previous week.

As for the currently positive, again on March 8, they are 144,071.



March 10, 2023

