The weekly bulletin of the Ministry has been published: “The weekly positivity rate stable at 5% as seven days before. The number of swabs is increasing: in the last 7 days 477,908 were made compared to 533,212 (-10.4%).

10 MAR

In the last 7 days (March 3-9) 23,988 new cases of Covid and 216 deaths were recorded in Italy with a positivity rate of 5%.

These are the data relating to the last week made public today by the Ministry of Health. Compared to 7 days before, the cases rose: there were 2,696 fewer (-10.1%). Deaths fell to 216 (-5.3%) for a total of 188,538 since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate stable at 5% as seven days before. The number of swabs is increasing: in the last 7 days 477,908 were made compared to 533,212 (-10.4%).

Hospitalizations in non-critical areas are down: on 8 March there were 2,962 patients against 3,297 of 7 days earlier (-10.2%). Patients in intensive care are down (-24%) and as of 8 March there are 104 compared to 137 the previous week.

As for the currently positive, again on March 8, they are 144,071.

March 10, 2023
More articles in Studies and Analysis

