The weekly bulletin of the Ministry has been published. The weekly positivity rate drops to 5% from 5.8% seven days earlier. The number of swabs is on the rise: 533,212 were made in the last 7 days compared to 506,295 (+5.3%).

03 MAR –

In the last 7 days (February 24-March 2) 26,684 new cases of Covid and 228 deaths have been recorded in Italy with a positivity rate of 5%.

These are the data relating to the last week made public today by the Ministry of Health. Compared to 7 days before, the cases rose: there were 2,759 fewer (-9.4%). Deaths fell to 228 (-6.6%) for a total of 188,322 since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate drops to 5% from 5.8% seven days earlier. The number of swabs is on the rise: 533,212 were made in the last 7 days compared to 506,295 (+5.3%).

Hospitalizations in non-critical areas are on the rise: as of 2 March there were 3,297 patients against 3,331 of 7 days earlier (-1%). Patients in intensive care increased (+3%) to 137 as of March 2 compared to 133 in the previous week.

As for the currently positive ones, still on March 2, they are 148,070.



March 03, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis