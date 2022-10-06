Covid-19 on over 65s could have important consequences for dementia. To say it is a research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, which analyzed over 6 million patients. The team analyzed patients aged 65 and over who contracted Covid. What did it turn out? That they were more likely to get Alzheimer’s one year after infection. In particular, the subjects most at risk were women who were at least 85 years old. This result was achieved by analyzing, as reported by Greenme.it, the anonymous electronic medical records of 6.2 million adults. People aged 65 and over who live in the United States and who received medical treatment between February 2020 and May 2021. It is important to note that these are people who did not have a previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Foto: Shutterstock Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com

Read also: >> ALZHEIMER, THE SYMPTOM THAT APPEARS 17 YEARS FIRST IN THE BLOOD: DO THESE ANALYSIS