Home Health Covid in the over 65s, this is what happens to the brain after 1 year
Health

Covid in the over 65s, this is what happens to the brain after 1 year

by admin
Covid in the over 65s, this is what happens to the brain after 1 year

Covid-19 on over 65s could have important consequences for dementia. To say it is a research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, which analyzed over 6 million patients. The team analyzed patients aged 65 and over who contracted Covid. What did it turn out? That they were more likely to get Alzheimer’s one year after infection. In particular, the subjects most at risk were women who were at least 85 years old. This result was achieved by analyzing, as reported by Greenme.it, the anonymous electronic medical records of 6.2 million adults. People aged 65 and over who live in the United States and who received medical treatment between February 2020 and May 2021. It is important to note that these are people who did not have a previous diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Foto: Shutterstock Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com
Read also: >> ALZHEIMER, THE SYMPTOM THAT APPEARS 17 YEARS FIRST IN THE BLOOD: DO THESE ANALYSIS

© breaking latest news

See also  Breast cancer, targeted therapy for the Brca mutation reduces the risk of recurrence

You may also like

Cigarettes lose years of life. But quitting helps...

Difficult sexuality after cancer, let’s talk about it

Diabetes, these drinks reduce the concentration of sugar...

Covid and variants, in November it will be...

Enzyme Makes Women’s Brains More At Risk for...

he eats sausages and dies immediately afterwards, he...

Violin spider in Italy, how to recognize it,...

Dear bills, gyms in Treviso close showers: “They...

Listeria bacterium in salmon sandwiches. How to avoid...

Marco Bellavia and other depressed VIPs: who talked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy