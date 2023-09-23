Covid, in the USA the swab is ordered at home

The anti-Covid test arrives at home. It happens again in the USA, where, like last year, the government says it is ready to relaunch the program to provide Americans, free of charge, with the test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus directly at their home. The announcement – reports CNN – comes directly from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Tests are ordered online

“We will restart our program to provide Americans with the opportunity to request testing,” the HHS secretary said. Xavier Becerra during an event at a pharmacy in Washington, where he was vaccinated against Covid and the flu -. US families will be able to order four free tests on the site Covidtests.gov starting from September 25th.”

Meanwhile, the levels of spread of Covid in the United States remain high, so much so that they are close to those reached in the first pandemic peak of 2020. The data emerges from the work carried out by the US government’s wastewater monitoring agencies, Biobot Analytics and the forecasting model expert Jay Weiland.

Every day 650 thousand Americans become infected

According to Weiland’s latest projections, the virus infects about 650,000 Americans per day; 1 in 51 citizens is currently infected with the virus and in the next month and a half a further 7-10% of the population will become infected. The latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they also reveal that in the last week Covid hospitalizations have risen by 9% and deaths by 5%. American public health officials and the American Medical Association they underline the importance of everyone getting vaccinated against Covid, but also against influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Forecasts

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes a forecast for the cold season that is about to open. And they believe that Americans are facing “an autumn-winter decidedly characterized by a strong presence of the three most fearful respiratory viruses: SarsCoV2, influenza and syncytial virus”.

According to the latest projections from American government experts, hospitalizations due to Covid, flu and RSV will also remain high at last year’s level in the USA. It is the so-called tripledemic, which in 2022 infected millions of Americans, killing more than 100,000 in the central 4 months of winter. Therefore, a high rate of complications from respiratory diseases is also expected for 2023-2024. However, the CDC reiterated that “for the three different types of viruses there are vaccines that can counteract their severity and spread”.

