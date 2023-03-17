news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, MARCH 17 – Covid hospitalized at least for more than a year now in Umbria. On the basis of the data updated by the Region as of March 17, there are in fact 68, minus 19.9 percent on a weekly basis, 42 in the dedicated medical area and 25 in the other departments. With only one patient in resuscitation.



Such low levels hadn’t been touched since December 22, 2021 when they were 67. The same number recorded on October 11, 2020 and even earlier 61 on March 17 of the same year.



The currently positive certificates then drop below a thousand, 981, 7.1 percent less in a week. Given this, however, it must take into account the lower number of tampons recorded in recent times. (HANDLE).

