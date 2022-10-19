There are 7,744 new cases of Covid registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, the subjects currently positive are 63,532, a slight decrease. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized patients is still increasing, today there are 1,046 in the medical area (+47) and 47 in intensive care (+4). Finally, there are 10 registered deaths.

“There is the possibility to get vaccinated, but it is not compulsory – said Luca Zaia, during the press point that was held today in Marghera -. This is a clear point and we must not break the pal … to those who decide to do so. I have an obligation to say it because the medical indications say that it is good to do it, then everyone does what he wants “.

“The current epidemiological trend of Covid-19 cases requires strengthening adherence to anti-COVID19 vaccine boosters in view of the autumn period in order to continue to protect the health, in particular of the most fragile people by age or disease conditions chronic. The Ministry of Health, with yesterday’s circular (17 October 2022), updated the indications for boosters with the new bivalent vaccines that guarantee better protection compared to circulating variants.

To date, the programming of: an additional booster dose for all people aged 60 or over and for guests of nursing homes who have already performed the first or second booster (with the monovalent vaccine) but for whom 120 have already passed days, ;completion of the planned cycle, including the first and second recall, for all persons aged 12 years or older. For subjects who have had a recent infection, a booster is still recommended, but at least 120 days must have elapsed since the positive test.

The booster is strongly recommended especially for frail individuals with chronic diseases. However, the recommendation is addressed to everyone in view of the colder months in which you will be more indoors with other people. The COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine can be safely administered in the same appointment to protect against both circulating viruses immediately. ”

If you have a condition that alters the function of the immune system (e.g. neoplasms, autoimmune rheumatological diseases, chemotherapy, prolonged therapy with high-dose cortisone, etc.) it is important to consult your doctor to evaluate the specific vaccination situation. In these cases, targeted vaccination courses may be indicated.

The recall can be booked in the usual way by accessing the regional booking platform ( https://vaccinicovid.regione.veneto.it/ ) or by contacting your doctor and participating pharmacies “

