The weekly incidence of Covid cases nationwide is decreasing slightly. It is equal to 34 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 37 last week. The recent data refers to the period from 15 to 28 March and records a slight increase in the average Rt index, calculated on asymptomatic cases. Which stands at 1.00, the range is 0.93-1.08, and coincides with the epidemic threshold. This is what the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health reveals on the progress of the Coronavirus epidemic. The data on hospitalizations do not differ much either. In intensive care, the employment rate is essentially stable at 0.9%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health of 6 April, against 0.8% in the previous week (daily survey of the Ministry of Health of 30 March). The employment rate in medical areas at national level was also stable, standing at 3.8% compared to the previous 4.0%. Only one Region is non-evaluable, and consequently equated to high risk. Three regions and autonomous provinces are considered high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eight are at moderate risk, including three due to multiple resilience alerts, and nine are at low risk.

