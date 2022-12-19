Normally, when we go from lying down to standing up, the body’s regulation systems cause the heart and blood vessels to adapt almost instantly to the new situation. Without us even realizing it. But there are conditions that can somehow negatively affect this balance. One of these is postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known by the acronym POTS.

This condition mainly affects young women and generally can lead to a surge in heart rate, with a significant increase in the number of beats, or even to the sensation of having the heart in the throat with pulsations around 120 per minute even several minutes after the upright position. Covid-19, as well as vaccination, albeit to a much lesser extent (we are talking about a five times higher risk after the disease), could increase the chances of developing this condition.

To hypothesize it is a research coordinated by Alan C. Kwan from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, which appeared in Nature Cardiovascular Research. As Kwan himself explains, in any case, the vaccine also proves to be protective for this situation: “preventing Covid-19 through vaccination is still the best way to reduce the risk of developing POTS”.

Analysis on the data of nearly 300,000 people

The study compared what happened in just under 285,000 people vaccinated for Sars-CoV-2 between 2020 and 2022 as well as just under 12,500 patients with Covid. American scholars have come to conclude that the probability of developing POTS increases in the three months following vaccination, compared to the previous quarter. Which suggests a possible association between this specific clinical condition and vaccination, albeit without highlighting a clear cause-effect relationship.

However, it must be said that POTS rates after vaccination were still much lower than after natural infection. Unfortunately, the pathology is often not discovered quickly, also because it causes pictures that are difficult to diagnose. In addition to the acceleration of the heartbeat as soon as you stand up, it can cause dizziness, a feeling of constant tiredness and occasionally even loss of consciousness. But it must be said that in some people there may also be headaches, anxiety, uncontrollable tremors.

Beware of emotions

“It is an absolutely not dangerous functional disorder even if in some cases very annoying – he reports on the sidelines of the Congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), Pasquale Perrone Filardi, of the Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences of the Federico II University of Naples and President-elect of SIC. Increased heart rate, pounding heart and other signs and symptoms always have a strong emotional component of being unwell and feeling sick. However, this is only a transient weakness of the heart rate regulation systems that typically does not result in fainting or other potentially dangerous conditions.”

In any case, the important thing is to arrive early at the diagnosis of POTS, which is not easy. And then, once the picture has been identified, take the appropriate countermeasures. But always with peace of mind. This is the call of the expert who recalls how “the cardiologist can reassure the condition that it does not present particular risks and should be considered benign”.

What to do to reduce the risks

Among the advice of the experts there are also some simple measures that can limit the risk of the onset of uncontrollable tachycardia. For example, care must be taken not to remain standing for a long time, remembering to sit down or in any case lie down occasionally to limit the work overload for the nervous system. Similarly, those suffering from POTS can have an aggravation linked to weather conditions and in particular to sudden changes in temperature. Therefore, exposure to low temperatures as well as excessive heat should be avoided. In terms of habits, experts advise not to consume alcohol and to use clothing that in some way facilitates the return of blood from the bottom towards the heart, therefore compressing the abdomen.