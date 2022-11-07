Mental fog, memory and concentration difficulties, problems with smell. It has long been clear that covid, even if contracted in a mild form, can have an impact on the brain: many difficulties reported by patients with long covid are, not surprisingly, precisely neurological symptoms. A study just published on Molecular Psychiatry adds an extra piece to this preliminary knowledge on the damage of SARS-CoV-2: the virus would be able to unleash in the brain a chain of inflammatory reactions similar to those of some neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

An exaggerated reaction. A group of scientists from the University of Queensland (Australia) has studied the effects of the covid virus on microglia, the body of immune cells in the brain involved in various ways in the progression of dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. The team multiplied microglia cells in the laboratory and then infected them with SARS-CoV-2: inside the cells they formed inflammasomi, multiprotein complexes capable of activating a series of inflammatory reactions which ultimately produce cell death. Over time and in people predisposed to developing neurodegenerative diseases, this silent massacre of neurons can lead to conditions such as dementia or Parkinson’s.

Risk factor. Research suggests that the covid virus interacts directly with microglia and that it can activate the same inflammatory response in it that is triggered in some neurodegenerative diseases and that contributes to their development. "So if someone is already predisposed to Parkinson's, having covid could be like adding more fuel to the fire in the brain," said Trent Woodruff, author of the study. "The same could be true for those predisposed to Alzheimer's and other dementias related to inflammasomes."