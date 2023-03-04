Internists, anesthesiologists and health experts take the side of the government, CTS, ISS, the Ministry of Health and the Lombardi region. Vergallo (Aacoi): “Doctors and politicians have found themselves making difficult decisions against an absolutely unknown virus”. Richeldi (ex Cts): “An investigation of this type has been launched in no other country”

“We are all guiltyunable and negligentbecause we all, not just the decision makers, we acted on the basis of what science, conscience and knowledge provided in those dramatic moments”. They are on the side of the administrators and of the experts sanitary ended up under investigation the president of Fadoithe scientific society of internal medicine, Francesco Dentaland the president of the Foundation Fadoi, Dario Manfellotwho judge “the results of the closure of the investigations of the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office in which he is accused in various capacities of crimes such as manslaughter and epidemic culpable members of the former Governments and some of the leading experts and clinicians of Italian healthcare, whose professionalism is recognized and appreciated all over the world and to whom our total solidarity“. In the prosecutor’s investigation of Bergamo the then Prime Minister is under investigation Joseph Conte and the former Minister of Health Robert Hopethe newly reconfirmed president of Lombardy Attilius Fontana and his former welfare adviser, Julius Gallera, remained outside the Regional Council. But the list of suspects also includes several key managers of the Ministry of Health, not all former; the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro; the coordinator of the first Cts Agostino Miozzo; the then head of the Civil Defense Angelo Borrelli and the president of the Superior Council of Health Frank Locatelli.

The two representatives of the internalized hospitallerswho took care of 70% of the patients in their wards Coviddefend the work of those who have found themselves making decisions on the spot, without being able to refer to similar precedentsin a situation unknown e unpredictable. “In three years and even more in 2020, in those first weeks in which the pandemic broke out in Italy, navigating in the dark in the face of an unknown emergency, we dedicated all our activities without time limits, with a I commit all-encompassing and with hundreds of deaths between medici e healthcare workers“. “Only in Italia there is a judicial initiative of this type”, they observe Dental e Manfellot. “It’s us then more smartpurer, more corrected?” they ask. “There judiciary Italian is she the best in the world because she’s the only one who discovered mistakes? But we forgot that the pandemic has it affected the whole world and that Italy was the first country to be overwhelmed? If so, then it is useless to hide behind a finger – we are all guilty – they repeat – The internalized Italians are guilty of working 24 hours a day to face the pandemic with the weapons we had at our disposal.

In addition to internists, he writes The printthe President of the Medici Order also takes the field alongside the suspects from the Bergamo prosecutor’s office, Philip Rings, according to which, rather than accusing, “the country should thank those who at that time had to make difficult decisions against an unknown enemy”. He takes the side of government, Cts, IssMinistry of Health and Region Lombardy Also Alessandro Vergallopresident of the association of anesthesiologists Aacoi. Always talking to The print, Vergallo underlines that “the accusations inherent in the prosecution’s documents, as reported by the media, leave us startled“. And emphasizes that it is not the doctors who have nothing to reproach themselves with, but also the politicians they administrators who found themselves “acting and making difficult decisions against an absolutely unknown virus”. Moving on to the merits of the disputes, Vergallo continues: “On the fact that the pandemic plan had not been updated, the judiciary will establish whether there were any responsibilities, but I have very strong doubts that, as the Bergamo prosecutor claims, it would have been okay to apply the old flu plan anyway, when we were faced with a much more contagious and lethal virus than that of the flu”.

Also surprised by the conclusions of the magistrates, Professor Luca Richeldi, pulmonologist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, expert on diseases of the respiratory system and member of the first technical-scientific committee “involved – he specifies – on February 28, 2020”. For Richeldi it is “an investigation based on hindsight. I never expected a judicial initiative – she explains in an interview with The print – which violates a basic principle of medicine and science, i.e. that decisions are taken at a given moment, based on the available elements”. “It strikes me now to see esteemed colleagues accused of murder.” When asked about a possible underestimation of the situation in Val Seriana, Richeldi reiterates that “no one has underratedwe spent hours and hours examining whatever data or signal came to our attention – he replies – There has always been the greatest sense of precaution to lead the activity of Ctsfaced with a situation unpredictable e dramatic“. And he believes that the allegations made by the prosecution of Bergamo are based “on what we saw happen afterwards – he continues – We all remember the uncertainty initial opposite the Covidnobody knew anything, le knowledge they progressed day by day. Look, I don’t see a crime in this affair, a legal action I do not understand her”. As for the errors that have been committed, he explains: “We have all made mistakes, and several times. But where is the deceit? I ask myself this as a doctor, rather than as a former member of the Cts: we experts have made mistakes and I make them every day in the hospital. The same patient, whom I treated last year, today perhaps I would treat differently, because there are new therapies and information. In truth, the best doctor is the one who makes the least mistakes”. That mistake, according to the expert reportswould have killed thousands of people. “It really shocks me to see my colleagues accused of multiple homicide – he observes – People who in those months put their body and soul into an attempt to save as many lives as possible: there are those who are being investigated for the role they held, for the which he assumed. It seems really ungenerous to me.”

Richeldi refers to both experts and politicians, because “how can you question the president’s will to save lives of the Higher Institute of Health or of the President of the Council? It seems really unrealistic to me to assume that, having clear consequences, we have chosen to cause thousands of deaths in order not to close economic activities. Can you tell me another Village in which an investigation of this type was launched?”, he remarks. A question to which he answers himself: “No one. But everywhere there have been misjudgments, many things that needed to be done differently. Take England – suggests the professor – who did not follow us for three weeks, despite having seen what was happening with us. I don’t know that an investigation has been opened against the premier Johnson and who recommended it. It is a fact, however, that the Italian strategy proved to be the best and for this reason it was then imitated by the others”. Not even on the choice of the red zone a Nembro e They raise Lombard could it have been done better? “Of course, we could also have anticipated the lockdown – he replies – to close everything Italy on February 20ththe day we discovered “patient 1” a Codogno. Do you know how many thousands of deaths we would have avoided? But if I had proposed this solution on February 20, when we still didn’t know anything about what awaited us, they would have thought I was crazy”.