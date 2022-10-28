from Margherita De Bac

The Minister of Health announces: “Return to greater liberalization”. “Off with the masks in the hospital?” We see”

Almost three years after the start of the first lockdown imposed by Covid (March 8, 2020), we will probably see the cancellation of the few remaining restrictions shortly. «Back to greater liberalization», as the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci declared yesterday. And that’s not all. There Lega pushes to freeze until June the 100 euro fines imposed on over 50s who have not vaccinated by 15 June, including those who have missed the third dose. The minister for relations with the Parliament Luca Ciriani does it know that in the Aid decree, under discussion in the special committee, there will be an amendment. The deadline for submitting it expires today.

A quick and announced change of course.



The Meloni government has hinted that it is against continuing along the path of obligations. By now, on the other hand, very little remained of those foreseen by the previous executive. Today, masks are still needed in health facilities, for doctors and visitors, and in nursing homes for the elderly after being discarded on public transport, airplanes and trains.

The radiologist expert in nuclear medicine, who three days ago took office on Lungotevere Ripa taking the place of Roberto Speranza, wasted no time. On the occasion of the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Tor Vergata, of which he was dean of the faculty of medicine and surgery and then rector, Schillaci expressed his thoughts about him: «Now let’s see. We are reflecting, always respecting the patients. Today the Sars-CoV-2 virus infection is completely different from what it once was and therefore we are working to ensure that gradually there can be a return to greater liberalization ». See also here are the Faq of the Ministry of Health

In the first place comes the attention for cancer patients so that “they can have a better, more equitable health care that does not depend on financial resources or where they are born and live”. The reference is to the inequality produced by many regional systems that today offer different types of assistance in terms of quality, so much so that, as a study by the agency for regional health services, Agenas, reveals, the phenomenon of mobility is still evident.

Many seek better care away from home. Old problem. As are all the “flaws” listed again by Prime Minister Meloni in his speech to the Senate: application of the Lae (the essential levels of assistance, that is, the services to which all citizens have an equal right) which changes according to geography, health trips of hopeinefficient local services to the detriment of hospitals.

Schillaci in a statement to the Corriere della Sera

He already had indicated his favor for the establishment of a Commission to investigate the past management of Covid. In other words, it seems to be facing a change of course at least in the approach to the pandemic whose numbers are falling. The contagion curve is in decline, there has not been a new, feared increase in intensive care admissions. Ema, the European drug agency, predicts a new wave in a few months that could be caused by yet another variant of the virus (now the prevailing one in the world is Omicron BA 5). But there are vaccines to protect.