Covid is no longer scary, risk of escape from vaccines: injections for very few so far

The new vaccination campaign against Covid started a few days ago, but at the moment administrations are proceeding slowly: the latest survey speaks of not even 6 thousand vaccinations throughout Italy. It is true that doses in pharmacies and doctors’ offices will only be massively available in the next few days, but the first signs point to a flight from injections. This is an undesirable effect of good news: that is, that Covid fortunately causes less harm with the situation in hospitals largely under control.

The new vaccination campaign starts in slow motion

The first million doses of the new vaccine adapted against the latest variants of Covid for the new vaccination campaign (the third since the virus appeared) arrived at the end of September when they were distributed to the Regions for the first administrations, but according to the The latest government report updated on the morning of October 13th, the total vaccinations carried out throughout Italy were only 5,667. A drop in the ocean given that the potential audience for which the vaccine is recommended – over 60s, frail people and healthcare workers – is around almost 20 million Italians. A total of 9.172 million doses are expected until November, a sufficient number to cover approximately half of the group of Italians most at risk. But the real risk is that the doses are not only more than enough, but actually too many: after three years of pandemic and the vaccination obligations of the past there is a significant “vaccination hesitancy” as the technicians call it. A tiredness that could turn into a real escape from the new vaccine, just when the campaign should instead be gearing up to ensure the safety of the elderly and frail in particular.

Covid is slowing down, situation under control in hospitals

This week’s trend of Covid 19 cases in Italy is decreasing as emerges from the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health. “This week’s trend – states the general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia – is confirmed as decreasing, with comforting parameters, despite the fears of many linked to the reopening of schools and the resumption of large-scale mobility”. For Vaia, however, we must “never let our guard down”. «We continue in our work – he adds – without harmful and useless alarmism but with serenity and determination, with an always attentive eye on the monitoring of Covid-19, in the defense of the most vulnerable, starting with the elderly». In the week from 5 to 11 October, 41,626 new positive cases were recorded with a variation of -5.7% compared to the previous week (44,139). The victims are 161, with a variation of +17.5% compared to the previous week (there were 137). The employment rate in the medical area is currently rising slightly at 5.8% (3,589 hospitalized), compared to 5% last week. Finally, the occupancy rate in intensive care is 1.3% (118 hospitalized), compared to 1.1% on 4 October.

Experts still divided on Covid monitoring

«We know that the data from the Covid bulletin is underestimated, considering the limited number of reports compared to real cases. Despite this, the epidemiological surveillance of Sars-Cov-2 is still very important, fundamental”, warns the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, commenting on the data of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. «We must monitor the peaks and above all carry out molecular diagnosis to identify any new variants», he concludes. Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, has a completely different opinion: «When the numbers are so small, there can be variations that seem large in percentage, but then they mean nothing. Today Sars-CoV-2 is the most sought after virus in Italy, so finding it is the norm, but the numbers are low and no longer make sense as they are given”, insists the infectious disease specialist. «Let’s look at who goes to hospital with symptomatic disease, these are the numbers», concludes Bassetti.

