The initiatives for the National Day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic continue, formally established on 17 March 2021. The date chosen is the one on which military trucks loaded with coffins paraded through Bergamo. All public buildings will display flags at half-mast. Yesterday, the WHO said it was confident that the pandemic could stabilize to the point of posing a threat similar to the flu and that it could declare an end to the emergency this year. “I think we’re getting to a point where we can look at Covid-19 the same way we look at seasonal flu, I think it will happen this year,” said World Health Organization emergencies director Michael Ryan. . “A threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill. But a virus that is not disrupting our society or upsetting our hospital systems », he added.

Meanwhile, the body has criticized China for having kept hidden research that can link the origin of Covid to wild animals. WHO also asked Beijing why the data was not made available three years ago, and why it is currently lost. The New York Times reports it. Before the Chinese data disappeared, an international team of virological experts had begun analyzing the research, which revealed the possibility that the virus could have been transmitted by specimens of raccoon dogs, a type of Asian fox widespread in the air. of the first contagion, and infected humans at the Wuhan fish market. But the gene sequence has been removed from the database. “These data – commented Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general – could, and should have, been shared three years ago. Evidence must be shared immediately with the international community.” According to experts who have seen the report, there is evidence that raccoon dogs spread the virus at the Wuhan market. A French biologist discovered the genetic sequence in the database last week, and together with the team of researchers she had begun to deepen the analyses.