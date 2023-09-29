Covid is slowing down again: stable hospitalizations and the Rt is now below the epidemic threshold

Listen to the audio version of the article

New slowdown, after last week’s, in the growth of the incidence of new Covid cases in Italy which, according to the weekly monitoring, “remains low”. The impact on hospitals also “remains limited”. The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of 19 September is equal to 0.9 (0.85 – 0.95), a decrease compared to the previous week and “below the epidemic threshold” which is set at 1 (as of September 12th it was 1.02 – 1.14). The impact of Covid, especially that in hospitals, therefore remains largely under control.

Ordinary hospitalizations slightly increasing, intensive care stable

In particular, the incidence of cases diagnosed and reported in the week from 21 to 29 September was equal to 66 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week when there were 61 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, but slowing down for the second week. The highest incidence was reported in the Campania Region (95 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (18 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants), we read in the ISS report. As of September 27, the employment rate in the medical area was 4.4% (2,734 hospitalized), “low although a slight increase compared to the previous week” (it was 4.1%). «Intensive care occupancy remains substantially stable, equal to 0.9% (82 hospitalized) compared to the 1.0%» recorded last September 20th. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the age group over 90 years