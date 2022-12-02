Home Health Covid, Iss: “Adopt protective measures, get vaccinated and make boosters”
Covid, Iss: “Adopt protective measures, get vaccinated and make boosters”

Covid, Iss: "Adopt protective measures, get vaccinated and make boosters"

To deal with the covid in Italy, “the need is reiterated to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, the ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene, paying attention to the situations The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic”. That’s what we read in weekly Covid monitoring by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Healthviewed by beraking latest news Salute.

