news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases drops: 52 per 100,000 inhabitants (03/02/2023 -09/02/2023) compared to 58 per 100,000 inhabitants last week. In the period 25-31 January, the Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.73 (range 0.64-0.91), a slight increase compared to the previous week when it was 0.68 but still below the epidemic threshold. The ICU occupancy rate is down slightly to 1.6% (as of Feb. 9) from 1.8% as of Feb. 2. Employment in medical areas falls to 5.4% (as of February 9) compared to 5.8%% on February 2. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

There are two regions classified at high risk for the evolution of Covid cases pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020, due to “multiple resilience alerts” and they are, according to the tables that ANSA was able to view, Lazio and Liguria. Seven are moderate risk and twelve classified as low risk.