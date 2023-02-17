news-txt”>

Weekly incidence of Covid cases still decreasing: it falls below 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants, and is equal to 48 (February 10-16), compared to 52 in the previous week (February 3-9). Average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases on the increase but below the epidemic threshold of 0.85 (range 0.71-1.04) in the period 25 January-7 February 2023, was 0.73. The employment rate in intensive care is stable at 1.6% (as of February 16). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 5.0% (as of February 16) versus 5.4% as of February 9. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

No Region is classified as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Nine are at moderate risk and twelve are classified at low risk.

Fourteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Five Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of the progress of Covid in Italy by the Ministry of Health and Iss. According to the tables that ANSA has been able to view, the five regions with many resilience alerts are Emilia Romagna, Liguria (last week it was at high risk), PA Bolzano, Puglia, Tuscany. According to the same tables, moderate risk for Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (it was at high risk last week), Liguria, PA Bolzano, PA Trento, Puglia, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta.