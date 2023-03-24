news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is slightly decreasing at national level: 38 per 100,000 inhabitants (17/03/2023 -23/03/2023) compared to 40 per 100,000 inhabitants (10/03/2023 -16 /03/2023), according to the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health.

In the period 1 – 14 March 2023, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.96 (range 0.84-1.18), a slight increase compared to the previous week when it was 0.94 but remains below the epidemic threshold. The employment rate in intensive care is substantially stable at 1.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 23 March) compared to 1.0% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 16 March). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level is stable at 4.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 23 March), the same percentage as the daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 16 March.

Thirteen regions are at moderate risk and six classified at low risk. Fifteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Six Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts.

All the main indicators of the Covid trend in Italy are down according to what appears in the weekly data bulletin of the Ministry of Health. In the week of 17-23 March 2023 there were 22,256 new positive cases with a variation of -6.2% compared to the previous week (23,730). The number of victims is also decreasing: 183 deceased with a change of -13.7% compared to the previous week (212) Tampons also continue to fall: 442,154 with a change of -2.3% compared to the previous week (452,747) . And finally the positivity rate marks 5.0% with a change of -0.2% compared to the previous week (5.2%).