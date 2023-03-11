news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases is down slightly: 41 per 100,000 inhabitants (03/03-09/03) against 45 in the previous 7 days. On the other hand, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases, equal to 0.97, increases in the period 15-28 February, but still remains below the epidemic threshold. The employment rate in intensive care dropped to 1.0% (survey 9 March) compared to 1.4% recorded on 2 March. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

Two Regions/PPAA are classified as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020 due to multiple resilience alerts. Three are moderate risk and sixteen classified as low risk. Thirteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Five Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of the trend of Covid in Italy by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. According to the tables that ANSA has been able to view, the two at high risk are PA Bolzano and Puglia. The three at moderate risk Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Marche. With multiple resilience alerts Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Marche, PA Bolzano, Puglia.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 and the number of deaths have dropped in the last week. This was noted by the Ministry of Health regarding the trend of the epidemiological situation relating to the week 3 – 9 March. In the last seven days, 23,988 new positive cases have been recorded with a variation of -10.1% compared to the previous week (n: 26,684), while the deceased are 216 with a variation of -5.3% compared to the previous week (n: 228). On the other hand, 477,908 swabs were carried out with a variation of -10.4% compared to last week (n: 533,212). The positivity rate of 5.0% is unchanged for the last 7 days.