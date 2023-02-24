news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy was essentially stable: 50 per 100,000 inhabitants (February 17-23) against 48 (February 10-16). The transmissibility index is increasing, but below the epidemic threshold. Between 1 and 14 February, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.91 (range 0.84-1.01), it was 0.85. The ICU occupancy rate is down to 1.3% (February 23 data) versus 1.6% (February 16). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises slightly to 5.2% (as of February 23) against 5% on February 16. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

Four Regions are classified at high risk for multiple resilience alerts pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Last week, no region was at high risk. Ten are moderate risk and seven classified as low risk. Fourteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Six Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts. According to the tables that ANSA has been able to view, the 4 high-risk regions are Basilicata, Liguria, Marche and Puglia.