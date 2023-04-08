news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – In the last week the percentage of reinfections from Covid-19 with 33.3% is stable compared to the previous week (33.7%). In total, 1,834,130 cases of reinfection were reported between 24 August 2021 and 5 April 2023, equal to 8.6% of the total number of cases notified in the same period (stable compared to last week).



This was revealed by the Extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) which accompanies the weekly monitoring of the trend of infections in Italy.



As regards the incidence rate of Covid cases in 7 days, it is decreasing in all age groups with the highest figure in the over 80s (57 cases per 100,000) and the lowest value in the 0-9 age group with 13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.



In the school-age population, the percentage of cases reported was stable compared to last week compared to the rest of the population (9%). In the last week, 23% of cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 24% in the 5-11 age group, 53% in the 12-19 age group.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 4,838,457 cases have been diagnosed and reported to the Covid-19 integrated surveillance system in the population aged 0-19, of which 25,922 hospitalized, 584 hospitalized in intensive care and 90 deceased.



Among healthcare workers, the percentage of cases was stable compared to the previous week compared to the rest of the population, 4.6% compared to 4.5% in the previous week (data subject to change due to possible subsequent consolidations). (HANDLE).

