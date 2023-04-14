news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases at national level was substantially stable: 37 per 100,000 inhabitants (April 7-13) against 34 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous period (March 31-April 6). In the period 22 March-4 April 2023, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.97 (range 0.90-1.03), a slight decrease compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is also slightly decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.91 (0.86-0.97) on 04 April against Rt=0.97 (0.92 -1.02) as of March 28 last year.

This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) on the trend of Covid-19 in Italy. For hospitalizations, the employment rate in intensive care is substantially stable at 0.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 13 April) against 0.9% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 6 April). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level rose slightly to 4.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 13 April) against 3.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 6 April).

On the territorial situation, one Region is not assessable, and consequently equated to high risk, pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Four Regions/PPAA are at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eleven are at moderate risk, of which four are due to multiple resilience alerts, and five are classified at low risk.

Nineteen Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Eight Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts.