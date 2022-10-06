Home Health Covid Italia, the bulletin of 6 October 2022
Covid Italia, the bulletin of 6 October 2022

The new cases of covid-19 detected today by the ministry of health are slightly decreasing, with a smaller number of swabs processed: in the last 24 hours there are 44,853 infections certified by 222,926 tests and for a stationary positivity rate of 20.1 %. There are 56 deaths for a total of 177,356 Since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the regions, the highest increase in cases occurs in Lombardy (9-124), followed by Veneto (5,881) and Piedmont (4,659). The currently positive are 508,524 Of which 503,156 isolated at home, 180 (+9) in intensive care and 5,188 (+115) hospitalized in medical departments. The healed are 46 thousand for a total that now exceeds 22 million since the beginning of the pandemic.

New vaccination record, over 34 thousand doses yesterday

New record in the vaccination campaign, with the administration, yesterday, of over 34 thousand doses of the anti Covid-19 vaccine. This is indicated by the data collected by the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign, led by General Petroni. Yesterday, October 5, 34,389 doses were administered, a figure that even exceeds the record in September.

