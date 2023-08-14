COVID: Italian Study Reveals Details of the EG.5 Variant – Should We Be Worried?

COVID: The EG.5 Variant is Coming, Is There Anything to Worry About? The Italian Study Reveals the Details

The new EG.5 variant of COVID is making headlines as concerns rise about its potential impact. However, an Italian study has revealed that there may be no need for alarm.

According to SkyTG24, the EG.5 variant of COVID is on the rise. But the recently published Italian study suggests that it is no more dangerous than other mutations of the virus analyzed so far. The research, conducted by the University of Sassari, the biomedical campus, and the Sapienza University of Rome, is one of the first of its kind in the world.

The study’s coordinator, Professor Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Roman Bio-Medico Campus, has provided reassurance. “We try to calm down and avoid alarmism,” he said. “The EG.5 was already known at the beginning of the year. It shouldn’t terrify, membrane potentials tell us it’s no longer contagious or virulent. The mutation speed is equal to that of ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken.’ There is currently no evidence to suggest that it is highly dangerous or likely to have an intense expansion capacity.”

These findings are crucial in combating public fear and anxiety surrounding new COVID variants. With the rapid spread of misinformation, it is important to rely on scientific research and expert opinions to make informed decisions.

It is important to note that the study’s findings may continue to be analyzed and validated by the global scientific community. However, for now, the Italian research indicates that the EG.5 variant does not pose a significant threat.

As the world continues the fight against COVID-19, staying updated with accurate information is essential. Vigilance and adherence to safety measures such as regular handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing remain critical in preventing the spread of the virus, regardless of the variant.

While the EG.5 variant may be gaining attention, it is essential to remain calm and informed. With ongoing studies and vigilance, we can overcome this global health crisis together.

