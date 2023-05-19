Covid Italy today, 14,346 infections and 162 deaths: bulletin last week

They go down Covid infections and deaths in Italy. In the week from 12 to 18 May, 14,346 new infections of Covid-19 were recorded, down 24.7% compared to the previous week when they were 19,046. There were 162 deaths in 7 days, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the previous week when there were 176. These are the latest data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy has decreased in the last week: it stands at 5.6%, 0.6 percentage points less than the previous week (6.2%). The tests performed in 7 days continue to decrease. The bulletin reports a total of 257,577 swabs, equal to 15.7% less than the previous week (305,398).

