After three years of continuous monitoring, since March 10 last year the Johns Hopking University has stopped collecting data on the Covid-19 pandemic. “The pioneering public service has been in operation since the novel Coronavirus was first detected in the United States in January 2020, surpassing 2.5 billion website views providing the public, journalists and policy makers across the nation and around the world, reliable, real-time information and expert analysis,” the website reads. The “last” balance sheet of his Coronavirus Resource Center reports: 676.609.955 confirmed cases, 6.881.955 dead, 13.338.833.198 vaccine doses administered worldwide. The website’s comprehensive pandemic data “will remain free and accessible to researchers, journalists, and the public for all data reported between January 22, 2020 and March 10, 2023,” Johns Hopkins writes. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet “officialized” the end of the pandemic – effectively removing the denomination of Public Health Emergency of International Concern – the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezzahe explained yesterday to the microphones of Gr1, that compared to 3 years ago «the situation has greatly improved. By now we live an almost normal life of course with the need to continue to defend the most vulnerable people with vaccination recalls. The new variants that follow one another – he added – have a certain so-called immunoevasive potential, that is, they try to evade what is the response from our immune system, but at the moment they do not seem to create problems of great importance at all ». For this reason, “probably the WHO emergency committee – he concludes – will be able to meet very soon, declaring the end in fact of the pandemic or at least reducing the alert level”.

Read on about Open

Read also: